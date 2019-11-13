International Development News
Development News Edition

Advice for impeachment witnesses: don't let lawmakers get under your skin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 03:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 03:37 IST
Advice for impeachment witnesses: don't let lawmakers get under your skin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As televised hearings on whether to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump begin this week, witnesses are preparing for a grilling by lawmakers keen to score political points in front of ranks of TV cameras, watched by a public tuning in that may not know the whole story.

The testimony from State Department witnesses presents the first opportunity for the public to hear directly from those most closely involved in the events that sparked the impeachment inquiry, and will likely play a key role in building or eroding support. Democrats are investigating whether Trump pressured Ukraine to tie security aid to probes that might benefit his 2020 re-election bid. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and branded the investigation a hoax.

Jack Quinn, who once served as White House counsel to President Bill Clinton, said the witnesses must maintain equanimity, despite hostile questioning they are likely to face from Republicans like Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, a Trump supporter. "The important thing is that they not let someone like Jordan get under their skin and cause them to say something that could be interpreted as bias," he said.

He said witnesses should not act like they are "out on the back porch with your next door neighbor... You don't need to be chatty. You need to be accurate and precise." The two witnesses set to appear on the first day of public hearings on Wednesday - Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent - have already answered questions behind closed doors for House committees probing whether U.S. policy in Ukraine was tainted by the president for personal gain.

The testimony will be carried by major broadcast and cable networks and is expected to be viewed by millions, who will watch current and former officials from Trump's own administration begin to outline a case for his potential removal from office. It has been 20 years since Americans last witnessed impeachment proceedings, when Republicans brought charges against then-Democratic President Bill Clinton.

CONNECTING THE DOTS

Nick Allard, who worked for former Senator Ted Kennedy on the Judiciary Committee and is now a professor at Brooklyn Law School, said the witnesses should describe their resumes to show they are experienced public servants who have served under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Allard said they also should be ready to explain how the Trump administration's actions in Ukraine compare to other experiences in their careers. "Is it anything you've seen before? Is it normal, or is it highly abnormal or unprecedented?" Democrats will want the witnesses to connect the dots to help people understand what happened, why the aid was blocked and by whom, and the role of the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

There may be cinematic moments, said Allard, recalling how, in 1973, White House former deputy chief of staff Alexander Butterfield told the world that President Richard Nixon had a taping system in the Oval Office, a revelation during the 'Watergate' hearings that helped lead to his resignation. "I remember that vividly," Allard said. "People's jaws dropped.

"You could have that kind of moment here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool's Salah out of Egypt games with ankle problem

Egypts Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury. Egypt released a statement on their official Twitter account on Tuesday confirming Salah wi...

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic in thriller to reach semis

Austrias Dominic Thiem booked a semi-final spot at the ATP Finals with a stunning victory over Novak Djokovic in the standout match of the tournament so far on Tuesday.The world number five ripped winners all over the 02 Arenas blue court t...

U.S. has no intention of ending alliance with Syrian Kurdish fighters -U.S. official

The United States has no intention to end its alliance with Syrian Kurdish SDF militia, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, effectively pushing back on Ankaras demand that Washington stop supporting the fighters it sees as hos...

Kaepernick to work out for NFL teams on Saturday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, will have a private workout for teams on Saturday in Atlanta. Teams were informed by the league that the 32-year-old Kaepernick will do on-field work and be available for an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019