Bolivian Senator Anez takes office as interim president
Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president of the South American country in Congress on Tuesday despite a lack of a quorum to appoint her in a legislative session boycotted by lawmakers from former president Evo Morales' leftist party.
Morales landed in Mexico on Tuesday pledging to keep up his political "fight" after he and his vice president resigned two days earlier amid protests over the disputed Oct. 20 election.
(Reporting By Daniel Ramos and Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)
