International Development News
Development News Edition

Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to be punctual in Assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 13:52 IST
Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to be punctual in Assembly

Ruling Biju Janata Dal president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked his party MLAs to remain present in the House during the Winter session of the state Assembly. Though the party did not impose any whip, Patnaik issued this direction while presiding over the BJD Legislature Party meeting ahead of the commencement of the winter session here on Wednesday.

The chief minister asked the government chief whip, Pramila Mallick, to send him a report on the daily attendance of party MLAs in the House at 11.30 am every day. "A party MLA who wants to go on leave for two or more days will have to seek my permission", Patnaik told the BJD legislators.

The BJD president also informed the party MLAs that he will review their performance in the House. "The members should actively participate in debates. I would be particularly watching the performance of first-time members," Patnaik said. The chief minister also asked the party MLAs to submit bi-monthly activity reports to him. "You all know that MPs are submitting bi-monthly activity report to me. Similarly, we would have a MLA reports submitted bi-monthly to me," he said.

The BJD president formed a four-member committee comprising senior members - Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Usha Devi, Amar Prasad Satpathy and Kishore Mohanty, to suggest and frame the reporting format and contents. In accordance with the state governments 5T (team work, transparency, technology, time leading to transformation) policy, Patnaik said the BJD MLAs should use technology.

Stating that he welcomes constructive criticism from the opposition members, Patnaik said the state government is ready for discussion on any issue to be raised by the opposition. He also suggested the MLAs to dedicate their full time for the welfare of the citizens and reiterated that the people of Odisha are their real masters "The mandate of Patkura and Bijepur by-election is again a reminder of how much faith people have in BJD. This makes all of us to work hard in a transparent and committed manner for the people of our state," Patnaik said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Next CM of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena, says Raut after getting discharged from hospital

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reiterated that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. Speaking to media after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, Raut said, The next Chief Minister will be from Shiv S...

BHIM UPI goes global; QR code-based payments demonstrated at Singapore FinTech Festival

As a first step towards internationalisation, a pilot demo of BHIM UPI QR-based payments began in Singapore on Wednesday with a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the FinTech Festival 2019. High Commissioner of India to Singapore Ja...

Guru Nanak's message of universal brotherhood cherished globally, echoes at UN: Akbaruddin

Guru Nanak Devs message of universal brotherhood and equality is cherished globally and echoes across the United Nations, Indias Ambassador to the world body Syed Akbaruddin has said on the occasion of the first Sikh Gurus 550th birth anniv...

May extend odd-even scheme if required: Kejriwal

As pollution levels in the national capital hovered close to emergency levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the odd-even scheme could be extended, if the need arises. The road rationing scheme started on November 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019