Prakash Javadekar assumes office in Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Ministry
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting & Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, assumed office today in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
The Minister was welcomed by Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry, Asha Ram Sihag, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Sailesh, and senior officers of both Departments.
(With Inputs from PIB)