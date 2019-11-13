International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lebanon slips deeper into turmoil, no sign of new government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Lebanon slips deeper into turmoil, no sign of new government

Protesters barricaded main roads across Lebanon on Wednesday after President Michel Aoun enraged demonstrators by urging them to end their revolt against corruption and cronyism in the political establishment. His remarks in a television interview late on Tuesday ignited demonstrations overnight in which a protester was shot and killed after an altercation with Lebanese soldiers at a roadblock south of Beirut.

The killing marked a bloody twist to the crisis that has gripped Lebanon for nearly a month, heightening tensions in a country trapped in a deep political and economic crisis. The man was a follower of Walid Jumblatt, a veteran Druze politician and former civil war militia leader, who has urged his supporters to remain calm.

Protesters said Aoun's comments, including a warning that the revolt risked "catastrophe", showed leaders were out of touch. "It is as if they are detached from reality, as if the people have no opinion, no voice," said Marwan al-Amine, one of dozens of protesters gathering near the presidential palace.

In a remark widely understood to mean that Aoun was telling protesters to emigrate if they didn't like how the country was run, the president said that if decent people could not be found to lead the protest movement they should leave the country. A 33-year-old protester, Linda Boulos Mikari, blocking a road in Beirut's Nahr al-Kalb area, said Aoun had talked to the protesters as if they were children. "Respect us a little," she said. "Respect this people sleeping in the streets for a month."

Schools and banks were closed for a second straight day. They have been shut for much of the four weeks since the start of the protests against political leaders seen as venal and unable to rescue Lebanon from rising poverty and unemployment. One banker said all transfers were frozen for now.

"The reaction (to Aoun) was very spontaneous. People felt we have to ramp up the pressure ... We will not stop," said Joelle Petrakian, protesting at a blocked highway in central Beirut. Several dozen protesters watched by troops and police sat blocking the normally busy road. Nearby lay smouldering debris ignited during protests overnight triggered by Aoun's remarks.

In his interview, Aoun indicated there was no breakthrough in talks over forming a new government to replace Saad al-Hariri's coalition cabinet. Hariri, who quit on Oct. 29, was hesitant about being prime minister again, he said. Aoun also said a purely technocratic government, as demanded by many protesters, would not be able to govern Lebanon and so it should include politicians.

Addressing protesters in his interview, he said, "If you continue in this way, you will strike Lebanon and your interests ... If they keep going, there is a catastrophe." Caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri called the head of the army and the police and stressed the need to protect citizens and ensure the safety of the protesters.

DOLLARS "UNDER THE PILLOW" Aoun said on Twitter economic conditions were deteriorating further due to country's current circumstances, although the start of oil and gas exploration - expected soon -- would help improve things gradually.

Aoun met French diplomatic envoy Christophe Farnaud, who delivered a message from President Emmanuel Macron affirming France's readiness to help Lebanon in the current circumstances, the Lebanese presidency said. Commercial banks, seeking to avoid capital flight, have been imposing tight restrictions on financial transfers out of Lebanon and U.S. dollar withdrawals. The authorities have not however announced official capital controls.

Banks, which were closed for half of October during the protests, shut their doors on Tuesday and again on Wednesday in strike action by bank employees who are concerned about security risks posed by depositors demanding their money and protesters. Aoun called on Lebanese not to rush to the banks, saying their money was safe. He also said Lebanese were keeping dollars "under the pillow", referring to money kept at home.

Hariri, who is aligned with Western and Gulf Arab states, wants to be prime minister of a technocratic cabinet that he believes would be better placed to secure urgently needed international financial support, political sources have said. But the heavily armed group Hezbollah and its ally Amal believe Hariri aims mainly to keep Hezbollah out of government, a source familiar with the two groups' view said on Sunday.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is classified as a terrorist group by the United States. The main road in Khalde, the scene of Tuesday's shooting, was blocked with burning tyres lain by mourners.

"He is Lebanon's martyr ... his blood is the responsibility of everyone occupying a post from the president on down," said a demonstrator. "Today, here, it is civil disobedience." "We won’t back down at all, especially since we are facing authorities who don't see and don't hear," said a 50-year-old protester, Atef, in the southern city of Sidon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Two BJP leaders begin 11,050 km journey to connect with monk Kumarajiva’s travels in China

Two senior BJP leaders have set out on a 11,050 km journey to connect with places traversed by Kumarajiva, the Indian Buddhist monk who brought Buddhism from India to China in the 4th century AD and left a lasting influence on the Chinese s...

Justice Kureshi to take over as Tripura HC CJ on Nov 16: Sources

Newly-appointed chief justice of Tripura High Court Akil Kureshi will take charge on November 16 and Justice Subhasis Talpatra has been asked to officiate as acting chief justice till then, sources said on Wednesday. Justice Sanjay Karol, w...

Javadekar takes charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday took charge as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, two days after Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from the Union Cabinet. Javadekar also holds information broadcasting, and enviro...

EIB and Albanian Development Fund sign cooperation deal for investment program

The European Investment Bank EIB and the Albanian Development Fund ADF have signed a EUR 200,000 cooperation agreement concerning technical assistance with the preparation of a regional investment programme in the North of Albania. This is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019