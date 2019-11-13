No Scottish referendum in first term if Labour wins -Corbyn
A Labour government would not grant a referendum on Scottish independence in the first term if it is elected, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday. Scottish nationalists led by Nicola Sturgeon have suggested they could support a "progressive alliance" with Labour in the event of a hung parliament at the Dec. 12 election, in return for a second independence vote.
"No referendum in the first term of a Labour government because I think we need to concentrate completely on investment across Scotland," Corbyn told reporters. Scottish voters opposed independence in a 2014 plebiscite but then backed remaining in the European Union in 2016, which the Scottish National Party has used to try and boost support for secession.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeremy Corbyn
- Labour
- Scottish
- European Union
- Scottish National Party
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Japan, South Korea to study fund to ease wartime forced labour issue -Kyodo
Japan, South Korea reject report of WWII forced labour economic plan
PM Modi meets Saudi Environment, Labour ministers
UK Labour leader Corbyn says condition for early election support has been met
Terrorists shot and injure non-local labourer in Kulgam