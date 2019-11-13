Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Supreme Court leans toward Trump on ending 'Dreamers' immigrant program

The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled support on Tuesday for President Donald Trump's bid to kill a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants - dubbed "Dreamers" - who entered the United States illegally as children, even as liberal justices complained that the move would destroy lives. The court's ideological divisions were on full display as it heard the administration's appeal of lower court rulings that blocked the Republican president's 2017 plan to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama. Georgia to execute man convicted of killing convenience store clerk

The state of Georgia on Wednesday is scheduled to execute a man who was convicted of fatally shooting a convenience store clerk before stealing two 12-packs of beer with an accomplice more than 20 years ago. Ray Cromartie, 52, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT) at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson for the killing of Richard Slysz in 1994. Michigan boy, 17, gets double lung transplant after damage from vaping

A 17-year-old Michigan boy facing "imminent death" from vaping injuries has undergone a double lung transplant, the first in a patient suffering from the effects of e-cigarettes, a Detroit hospital said on Tuesday. The announcement by Henry Ford Hospital came a day after President Donald Trump said he would meet with industry representatives as his administration weighs new regulations amid a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illness and deaths. Ex-judges, families of murder victims, call for halt to U.S. federal death penalty

The relatives of murder victims, along with former judges and corrections officials, asked President Donald Trump and his attorney general on Tuesday to halt federal executions, at least for now, citing concerns about how the penalty is carried out. "We are chilled by the prospect that people will be killed in the name of our federal government despite serious questions about the fairness and reliability of the system that condemned them," some 65 former state and federal judges wrote to Trump and Attorney General William Barr. Trump impeachment probe goes public as political drama mounts

The impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump will reach a critical juncture on Wednesday when lawmakers launch their first televised public hearings, marking a new, high-stakes phase of a tumultuous presidency. Democrats leading the U.S. House of Representatives probe have summoned three U.S. diplomats – all of whom have previously expressed alarm in closed-door testimony about Trump's dealings with Ukraine - to detail their concerns under the glare of wall-to-wall news coverage. Republicans, Democrats draw battle lines over Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

Republicans and Democrats in Congress set battle lines on Tuesday ahead of televised hearings on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, drawing a vow from the Democrat leading the probe to thwart "sham investigations" into presidential hopeful Joe Biden's family. The hearings, due to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday and continue into next week, will push the inquiry into a critical new phase, with witnesses giving their first public testimony on whether Trump pressured Ukraine to target one of the president's domestic political rivals with an investigation. Advice for impeachment witnesses: don't let lawmakers get under your skin

As televised hearings on whether to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump begin this week, witnesses are preparing for a grilling by lawmakers keen to score political points in front of ranks of TV cameras, watched by a public tuning in that may not know the whole story. The testimony from State Department witnesses presents the first opportunity for the public to hear directly from those most closely involved in the events that sparked the impeachment inquiry, and will likely play a key role in building or eroding support. U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings for three days next week in its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the panel's chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, said on Tuesday. The witnesses for the committee's hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week have already given closed-door depositions, Schiff, a Democrat, said in a statement. Former Republican Congressman Mark Sanford drops bid to challenge Trump

Former U.S. Representative Mark Sanford of South Carolina has abandoned his long-shot bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020, he said on Tuesday. Sanford, 59, a longtime Trump critic, announced his campaign two months ago. Two other Republicans are running against Trump: former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former U.S. Representative Joe Walsh of Illinois. Test administrator to plead guilty, parent faces sentencing over U.S. college scam

A former college entrance exam administrator is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday to participating in a vast college admissions cheating and fraud scheme, the same day a wealthy parent is set to face sentencing for his own role in it. Federal prosecutors in Boston say that Igor Dvorskiy accepted about $10,000 in bribes per student to allow a corrupt test proctor to secretly take SAT and ACT college entrance exams on their behalf or correct their answers.

