TMC seeks explanation over assault of minister by partymen,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:05 IST
The Trinamool Congress leadership has sought an explanation from party authorities of South Kolkata over the assault on Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday night by supporters of fellow party leader and MP Mala Roy following a tiff during the ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya mocked the infighting of the TMC and said the people of Bengal would be the best judge in 2021 assembly polls. Chattopadhyay, a senior TMC leader, on Tuesday night alleged that he was assaulted by supporters of Mala Roy following an altercation during the film festival.

Roy who filed a police complaint on the matter denied the charge. TMC sources said the development has not gone down well with party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"It has sent a wrong impression about the party. We had sought an explanation from the local leaders about what led to such an untoward incident," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity. Chattopadhyay is a veteran politician and known for his personal integrity. He is the first MLA of the party when TMC was formed in 1998.

"There are reports of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay being assaulted by supporters of Mala Roy. How will the party protect democracy when it does not have coordination among themselves," Vijayvargiya said. Following the alleged incident at Sahanagar Road, where the film shows were organised as part of the 25th KIFF, Chattopadhyay's supporters on Tuesday night blockaded the road at Rashbehari Avenue, leading to heavy traffic jam in the area during rush hours.

Roy's supporters put up another blockade near Tollygunge Phari, stopping traffic movement in the area. Roy, who reached Tollygunge Phari and removed the road blockade put up by his supporters, denied Chattopadhyay's allegations.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP then went to Tollygunge police station and lodged a complaint in connection with the case. No such complaint was made by her senior party colleague..

