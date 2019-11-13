International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajapaksa's dual nationality issue resurfaces in Lanka polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:05 IST
Rajapaksa's dual nationality issue resurfaces in Lanka polls

Two Sri Lankan civil society activists on Wednesday filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the alleged dual nationality of main opposition presidential candidate Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. Gamini Viyangoda and Chandragupta Thenuwara approached the apex court after the Court of Appeal rejected their petition in last month.

The court's refusal to issue a writ against Rajapaksa cleared his way to file nominations for this week's presidential election. The Supreme Court petition came on the last day of campaigning before the 72 hours official campaign lull period.

Rajapaksa, who was a US resident since 2003, is claimed to have renounced his American citizenship in April this year in order to qualify to be a candidate. In the 19th amendment to the Constitution adopted in 2015, dual citizens are barred from contesting elections. Rajapaksa's failure to provide a renunciation document to prove his giving up of US citizenship has been a campaign issue.

A Buddhist monk is currently on the fourth day of a sit-in demanding Rajapaksa to produce his renunciation document. The issue resurfaced last week with the non-appearance of Rajapaksa's name as those who had renounced the US citizenship in the latest edition of US federal list.

Rajapaksa camp has claimed that all documents had been duly submitted to the US authorities and his American citizenship had ceased the moment he had handed over the papers. The federal register would include his name once the current backlog would be cleared. They argue that since he could not be defeated by the ruling party challenger Sajith Premadasa, they were bringing up the citizenship issue to sway voters.

Premadasa camp hit back, saying Rajapaksa would be soundly beaten in the election but his false claim to escape the law's requirements must be exposed. Nearly 16 million voters are eligible to vote at Saturday's election to appoint the head of the state for a 5-year term.

Rajapaksa, who is Premadasa's main rival, relies on the Sinhala majority to be elected president. Premadasa is seen as the more secular choice. The Tamil and Muslim votes are crucial to form the government.

In 2015, current president Maithripala Sirisena, who was the main opposition challenger, secured most of the minority votes when he defeated Sri Lanka Freedom Party's Mahinda Rajapaksa ending his 10-year rule. Tamils, however, remain disgruntled as the current government has failed to adopt a new Constitution to address their demand for political autonomy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

'Ford v Ferrari' - racing and friendship 'told at 230 mph'

You dont need to be a motor racing fan to watch Ford v Ferrari because the battle to win is played out as much between the men making the cars as those behind the wheel.Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, the movie opening on Friday in ...

Trump 'too busy' to watch impeachment hearing

Washington, Nov 13 AFP President Donald Trump said Wednesday he skipped the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation because he was too busy. Im too busy to watch it. Its a witch hunt, its a hoax, Im too busy to watch it. S...

80 fall sick after toxic gas leaks from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore

At least 80 people, mostly women workers, fell ill after a toxic gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Khantapada area in Odishas Balasore district on Wednesday evening. The incident took place at around 8 pm when the gas, suspected t...

China's huge mysterious extinct ape 'Giganto' was an orangutan cousin

Genetic material extracted from a 1.9 million-year-old fossil tooth from southern China shows that the worlds largest-known ape - an extinct creature dubbed Giganto that once inhabited Southeast Asia - was an oversized cousin of todays oran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019