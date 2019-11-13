Naga issue: Manipur Cong MLAs reach Delhi to meet Sonia

Former chief minister O IbobiSingh and several other Congress MLAs of Manipur on Wednesday went to New Delhi to discuss the Naga issue with party chief Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party sources said.

They will urge the party high command, the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to disturb the territorial integrity of Manipur while signing the final agreement on the Naga issue, the sources said

The peace talks were scheduled to be completed on October 31. However, on that day, the Centre said it is yet to conclude talks with Naga insurgent groups and will consult all stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before finalization of any settlement.

