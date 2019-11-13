Ready to support BJP rebel Sharath Bachegowda in Karnataka by-polls: HD Kumaraswamy

International Development News
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the JDS is ready to support BJP rebel Sharath Bachegowda in upcoming by-poll in Hoskote constituency if he contested independently.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the JDS is ready to support BJP rebel Sharath Bachegowda in upcoming by-poll in Hoskote constituency if he contested independently. Sharath Bachegowda, son of BJP MP BN Bache Gowda, announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate from Hoskote constituency in the upcoming by-polls earlier today.

According to sources, Bachegowda was confident that he will get a ticket from the BJP to contest the elections. However, BJP is reportedly looking to field disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj from the constituency after the Supreme Court allowed him to contest elections. Sources also say that it could be tough for the party to handle the internal feud as many BJP leaders are turning towards Congress and JDS.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but ruled that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were disqualified and barred from contesting the elections after they resigned from the parties tumbling a 14-month old Congress-JDS coalition government, led by Kumaraswamy in the state in July this year. (ANI)

