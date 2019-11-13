International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump 'too busy' to watch impeachment hearing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:32 IST
Trump 'too busy' to watch impeachment hearing
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he skipped the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation because he was "too busy." "I'm too busy to watch it. It's a witch hunt, it's a hoax, I'm too busy to watch it. So, I'm sure I'll get a report," Trump told reporters.

Earlier, Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said that Trump spent the morning in the Oval Office "working." Trump later greeted Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the White House. But despite his claim to be ignoring the impeachment drama, his Twitter account featured a barrage of retweeted statements from opponents of the congressional investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson promises to end 'unbearable' uncertainty around Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised he would end the unbearable uncertainty around Brexit if he wins a Dec. 12 election, saying that political paralysis was affecting investment decisions in the country. On a campaign...

PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi in Brazil, holds bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, over a month after the two leaders held their second informal summit in India. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 1...

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year....

Who's a star witness? Diplomat, Republican spar at Trump impeachment hearing

A U.S. diplomat testifying in a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump rejected Republicans efforts to label him a star witness for Democrats, adding that he was not pushing for a particular outcome.I dont consider my...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019