Trump says the U.S. is very disappointed in French NATO statement

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was very disappointed in a French statement about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, at a White House meeting flanked by U.S. Senators and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that NATO was experiencing "brain death," citing a lack of coordination and U.S. unpredictability under Trump. He also expressed doubt about the U.S.-led alliance's security maxim that an attack on one ally would be treated as an attack on all.

