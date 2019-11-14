Hong Kong expected to announce weekend curfew-Global Times
The Hong Kong government is expected to announce a weekend curfew, China's Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, reported on its Twitter feed on Thursday, citing sources.
Anti-government protests in Hong Kong have grown increasingly violent in recent days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
