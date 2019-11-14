International Development News
Haryana cabinet expansion: BJP leader Anil Vij, nine others take oath as ministers

Karnataka legislators Anil Vij, Kanwar Pal, Sandeep Singh and seven others on Thursday took oath as the ministers as part of Haryana government's first cabinet expansion on Thursday.

Anil Vij, Kanwar Pal, Sandeep Singh and 7 other ministers took oath as new ministers of the state cabinet today.. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka legislators Anil Vij, Kanwar Pal, Sandeep Singh and seven others on Thursday took oath as the ministers as part of Haryana government's first cabinet expansion on Thursday. With this, the total number of ministers in the state Cabinet has now gone up to 12, including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Out of the 10 ministers, who took oath today, eight are from the BJP, one from Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), while one is Independent. Some of the ministers, who took oath today are Kanwar Pal Gujjar (BJP), Mool Chand Sharma (BJP), Ranjit Singh (Independent), Jai Parkash Dalal (BJP) and Anoop Kumar (JJP).

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Chautala, state President Sardar Nishan Singh, and Principal General Secretary K C Bangar convened a meeting of their party leaders. A meeting between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also held earlier this week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

