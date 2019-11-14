International Development News
Development News Edition

Kuwait's government resigns ahead of anticipated elections

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kuwait City
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:41 IST
Kuwait's government resigns ahead of anticipated elections
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kuwait's state-run news agency says the Arab Gulf country's Cabinet has resigned. The move comes ahead of parliamentary elections early next year. KUNA reported on Thursday that Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Sabah formally submitted his Cabinet's resignation to the country's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Sabah.

The government in Kuwait has resigned in the past, particularly when faced with no-confidence votes and grilling of ruling family members. An election is also expected for the 50-seat parliament in early 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Artificial Sweeteners, an Alternative to the Sumptuous Silent Killer - Sugar

The Debate Continues, Says HEAL Foundation NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2019 PRNewswire -- India has the highest number of adults with type 2 Diabetes across the world. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that there were 72 million case...

Jaipur Foot event in Capitol Hill next week

An event on Indias iconic Jaipur Foot will be held in the US Capitol Hill next week, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the organisers said. The Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic limb, was developed in 1968 by a group of emi...

Soccer-Under-fire Courtois says he is among world's best keepers

Belgiums Thibaut Courtois says he is among the worlds leading goalkeepers despite facing criticism over his form for Real Madrid in recent months. Ive shown that I belong among the best in the world. There are perhaps 10 great goalkeepers a...

Two held during police encounter for slaughtering calf in Noida

Two suspected cattle thieves were held here after an exchange of gunfire with police early on Thursday when the accused and two of their partners were allegedly slaughtering a calf, officials said. Officials at Sector 39 police station du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019