JPCC chief Pradeep Balmuchu joins AJSU party

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:20 IST
Former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu on Thursday joined the AJSU party, saying he had been sidelined in the Congress for the last few years. The three-time MLA from Ghatsila was welcomed by AJSU party president and former deputy chief minister Sudesh Kumar Mahto at the partys Milan Samaroh here.

Some of Balmuchu's supporters also joined the AJSU party. When asked about the reasons to quit the Congress, Balmuchu said, "There are many reasons, but in the last two years I found that there was no place for me in the party.

Whatever issues I had raised, were ignored," Balmuchu said. Balmuchu had represented the Congress in the Rajya Sabha and held the post of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee chief for several years.

"I talked to my supporters, who suggested that I join the AJSU party and I did so," he added. Balmuchu has become the third political leader in the state to have joined the AJSU party from other parties.

Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore joined the AJSU party on Tuesday while former JMM MLA Akeel Akhtar was inducted into the AJSU party on Wednesday. Jharkhand is going for elections in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and counting will take place on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

Farage says Brexit Party candidates under massive pressure to quit election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party was using an array of disgraceful tactics to try to prevent his candidates from standing in the Dec. 12 election.What is going on right ...

German Q3 growth doesn't sound the all-clear for economy - minister

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that a 0.1 expansion in the German economy in the third quarter did not sound the all-clear for Europes largest economy, which had been expected to slip into recession in the July-September p...

Rahul contempt case: Cong obfuscated, staggered apology like 'Bakra kisto Mein', says Lekhi

BJP leader Meenkashi Lekhi, who had filed criminal contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court, said on Thursday that the three affidavits filed by him in connection with the chowkidar chor hai remark was an attempt by the C...

Horse racing-Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall appointed Cheltenham Racecourse director

Olympic medallist Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Britains Queen Elizabeth, has become the first member of the royal family to be appointed to the Cheltenham Racecourse committee, the Jockey Club announced on Thursday. Tindall, 38...
