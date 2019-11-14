International Development News
  Reuters
  Updated: 14-11-2019 18:28 IST
  Created: 14-11-2019 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Georgia executes man convicted of killing convenience store clerk

The state of Georgia executed on Wednesday a man convicted of capital murder for the 1994 shooting death of a convenience store clerk during a bungled robbery in which he and two accomplices got away with a case of beer. Ray Cromartie, 52, who has long denied that he pulled the trigger in the killing, was executed by lethal injection at 10:59 p.m. EST at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, the state's department of corrections said. U.S. proposes denying work permits to asylum seekers who enter illegally

The Trump administration proposed a regulation on Wednesday that would bar most asylum seekers from applying for a work permit if they entered the United States illegally. Immigration officers could grant exceptions on a case-by-case basis if migrants were found to have "good cause" to enter illegally. U.S. grand jury drops case against Colorado police for killing suspect

A U.S. grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge two Colorado policemen who shot and killed a 19-year-old black man in August, the chief of the police department said on Wednesday. The grand jury made their decision based on an investigation by the El Paso County sheriff's office. Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang

Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump. Unlike the best reality TV shows - not to mention the Trump presidency itself - fireworks and explosive moments were scarce, however. Massachusetts ex-Governor Patrick enters crowded Democratic presidential race

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick will seek the Democratic nomination for president, entering a crowded field of candidates vying to run against Republican Donald Trump in 2020, he said in a video released on Thursday. A close ally of former Democratic President Barack Obama, Patrick, a 63-year-old African-American, joins nearly 20 other candidates seeking the nomination ahead of next year's election. Trump impeachment inquiry moves ahead after start of televised hearings

The Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump moves ahead on Thursday after an opening day of public testimony that linked Trump to a pressure campaign to force Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically. The first day of televised hearings, following weeks of closed-door interviews about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, gave a potential audience of tens of millions of Americans their first look at a probe that has ignited partisan passions ahead of the 2020 presidential campaign. Arizona activist accused of guiding migrants 'further north' after border crossing

An Arizona activist on Wednesday was accused of breaking U.S. law by guiding migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally but his lawyer said he was a "good Samaritan" offering aid to people crossing deadly deserts. Scott Warren, 37, is appearing in his second trial this year after a Tucson jury was unable to reach a verdict in June on whether he broke the law by giving food, water and shelter to two migrants. Immigration hawk promoted to U.S. homeland security acting deputy

The Trump administration named immigration hawk Ken Cuccinelli to the No. 2 position at the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday, the same day it installed an acting secretary who became the agency's fifth leader in three years. Chad Wolf told department staff in an email he had been sworn in as acting secretary, and that Cuccinelli would become acting deputy. Impeachment witnesses can expect abuse, death threats, say survivors of past political scandals

John Dean entered the witness protection program. Valerie Plame feared for her children. Both are veterans of U.S. political scandals that threatened the White House, and they have a warning for the witnesses who are testifying against President Donald Trump in the current public impeachment hearings. Life is about to change, it could get ugly, and death threats will become routine. U.S. Justice Ginsburg misses oral arguments with illness

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has faced various health scares over the past year, missed oral arguments in court on Wednesday due to illness. The 86-year-old has a stomach bug, a court spokeswoman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

