International Development News
Development News Edition

Vivekananda statue defaced in JNU; students say act by 'miscreants' to dilute protest

Amidst intensification of the student protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Thursday, a statue of Swami Vivekananda which is yet to be unveiled inside the campus was found defaced with slogans and graffiti painted on its base.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:53 IST
Vivekananda statue defaced in JNU; students say act by 'miscreants' to dilute protest
The yet to be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst intensification of the student protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Thursday, a statue of Swami Vivekananda which is yet to be unveiled inside the campus was found defaced with slogans and graffiti painted on its base. Students of the university, however, denied their involvement and termed it an act by some miscreants to dilute the JNU Students Union movement against the varsity administration against fee hike and hostel manual.

A group of students later wiped off the slogans painted near the statue. "The act to paint slogans and words around the statue was a very wrong one, it was done to divert the theme of our protests, which is demanding cheap education for all, and to give it a religious tone," said Sunny Dhiman, a student of the University who had led the group of students who cleaned the area around the statue.

"We have wiped off whatever slogans were painted at the feet of the statue with the help of fellow students. Vivekanandaji is an icon of the country and we might agree or disagree with his ideas but the JNU students will never indulge in this kind of behaviour," Dhiman told ANI. Students of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), to mark their protest against the defacing, arrived afterwards at the statue and lit earthen lamps and showered flowers around it. The ABVP has decided to hold a night-long meeting at the statue during which they will discuss the ideas of Swami Vivekananda.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, responding to a question on the alleged vandalisation of Swami Vivekananda's statue inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, said, "It is a sad day for us." Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra termed the act of defacing the statue as "sickening mentality" and urged strict action against those responsible.

"The defacing of Vivekanandaji's statue in JNU is a symbol of sickening mentality. Why the hate against Vivekanandaji? Some people have a problem with every icon of the nation and religion. These are not students, but roadside ruffians and should be punished as per the punishment for the criminals and traitors," Mishra's tweet read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

'Desert to Power' program’s future plan revealed at Africa Investment Forum 2019

The African Development Banks President, Akinwumi Adesina had set down a new agenda for the bank group in September 2015. He outlined the five development priorities for the institution which were called in short High 5s. The High 5s are L...

Bolsonaro says wants no role for Brazil in U.S.-China trade war

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he would not be drawn into the protracted U.S.-China trade dispute, and that Brazil was free to trade with whatever country it chooses. Speaking in Brasilia where leaders of the BRICS group o...

Rafale case: SC verdict will not stand in CBI's way from taking action, says Justice Joseph

The Supreme Court verdict dismissing the pleas seeking probe into alleged irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal would not stand in the way of the CBI from taking action on the complaint for lodging of an FIR, Justice K M Joseph said...

Walmart Q3 earnings surge to USD 3.3 bn, beating expectations

Washington, Nov 14 AFP Retail giant Walmart saw profits surge in the latest quarter on an explosion in online sales and a boost from Indian retailer Flipkart, according to results released Thursday. The sales environment in the US continues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019