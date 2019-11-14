International Development News
Development News Edition

Kamal Haasan backs Rajini's political leadership vacuum remark

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:44 IST
Kamal Haasan backs Rajini's political leadership vacuum remark

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday echoed superstar Rajinikanth's statement that there was a political leadership 'vacuum' in Tamil Nadu, saying there were no 'good' leaders unlike in the past. "There is nobody (available) for a good leadership. None can deny there were good leaders (in the past). What we are saying is there is no such persons now," Haasan told reporters at the airport here.

He was responding to Rajinikanth's statement last week that a "vacuum" for a powerful leadership in the state still existed, reiterating his remarks made last year in the wake of the death of chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016 and the illness of then DMK President M Karunanidhi, who died in August 2018. Both the AIADMK and DMK have hit out at Rajinkanth for the statement.

While Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said Rajinikanth was just an actor and not a political leader, DMK leader Durai Murugan had insisted his party chief MK Stalin has already filled that vacuum. Rajinikanth has earlier announced he would float a party and contest the next assembly elections due in 2021.

Responding to Palaniswami's jibe at him that his political innings will end in a fiasco, Haasan said the chief minister was expressing his desire. "They are expressing their desires," he said, adding it may not necessarily become true..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Pawar visits rain-affected areas in Nagpur district

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday visited farms and orchards affected by unseasonal rain in Nagpur district on Thursday. Pawar is on two-day visit to Vidarbha region to take a stock of damage caused by the rains. On Thursday he visited Ka...

Bajaj plans KTM, Husqvarna EV scooters on new Chetak platform

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto, which had last month re-entered the scooter segment with an electric version of its iconic Chetak brand, is planning to share its e-scooter platform with KTM and Husqvarna. The city-based company had discontinu...

Parents want mental health support to reduce stress of children's hospitalizations: Study

According to a new study, Parents of children with congenital heart disease CHD want individualized, formal psychosocial support during their children in-hospital stays. The results of the study were published in the Journal of Pediatrics.T...

Pakistan protests block roads but fail to oust prime minister

Thousands of anti-government protesters blocked highways across Pakistan on Thursday in a bid to oust prime minister Imran Khan, though the disruption fell short of what organizers had planned.The protests, led by Fazl-ur-Rehman, head of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019