International Development News
Development News Edition

Sand shortage: Naidu stages protest against AP govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vijayawada
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:45 IST
Sand shortage: Naidu stages protest against AP govt

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu staged a protest here on Thursday, alleging that the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government had made a "quid pro quo" deal with the cement industry which has led to an "artificial" shortage of sand in the state. Naidu demanded a relief of Rs 10,000 per month to all construction workers and Rs 25 lakh compensation for the kin of 42 construction workers who allegedly committed suicide, the party said in a statement.

He also demanded that the YSR Congress Party government restore the free sand policy to save workers associated with the construction sector, it said. According to the statement, Naidu staged a 12-hour protest in Vijayawada to highlight the plight of over 35 lakh workers of construction and allied fields affected by the shortage of sand.

"Jagan, your thoughts are criminal, your wish is to make money come what may. But you cannot cheat people all the time," Naidu said. He alleged that Chief Minister Reddy has "entered into a quid pro quo arrangement with cement industry to benefit from artificial sand crisis."

"Sand is natural and an endowment of God. Why restrictions on it," the former chief minister said, addressing the gathering assembled at the Dharna Chowk here. The Telugu Desam Party chief also refuted the government's argument that floods have washed away sand reaches in Krishna and Godavari rivers, saying at least 125 different kinds of construction activities have come to a grinding halt in the past five months.

He also criticised the state government for bringing a new law making sand hoarding and transportation a criminal activity. "Using sand from own land to build your own house will be now considered illegal," he added. The Andhra government on September 4 announced a new sand mining policy, scrapping the free sand policy implemented by the previous government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Parents want mental health support to reduce stress of children's hospitalizations: Study

According to a new study, Parents of children with congenital heart disease CHD want individualized, formal psychosocial support during their children in-hospital stays. The results of the study were published in the Journal of Pediatrics.T...

Pakistan protests block roads but fail to oust prime minister

Thousands of anti-government protesters blocked highways across Pakistan on Thursday in a bid to oust prime minister Imran Khan, though the disruption fell short of what organizers had planned.The protests, led by Fazl-ur-Rehman, head of th...

China successfully conducts key experiment to land on Mars ahead of 2020 mission

China on Thursday conducted a key experiment to land a rover on Mars as it seeks to catch up with India, US, Russia and the European Union to reach the red planet. The landing test, carried out on simulated conditions, was conducted at Huai...

Terrorism results in USD 1 trillion loss to world economy: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Terrorism has caused USD 1 trillion loss to the world economy and the atmosphere it created has indirectly and deeply harmed trade and business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at the BRICS Summit here as he welcomed increased...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019