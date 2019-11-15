International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Safadi emerges as PM choice for three parties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 07:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 06:54 IST
Lebanon's Safadi emerges as PM choice for three parties
Image Credit: Flickr

Three major Lebanese parties agreed to nominate Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, to become prime minister, three sources familiar with the situation said, suggesting progress towards a new government at a time of acute economic crisis. Saad al-Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29 in the face of an unprecedented wave of protests against ruling politicians who are blamed for rampant state corruption and steering Lebanon into its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

The consensus on Safadi emerged in a meeting late on Thursday between Hariri, a leading Sunni politician aligned with Western and Gulf states, and representatives of the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally Amal. The news was first reported by Lebanese broadcasters LBCI and MTV.

A source familiar with the meeting said Hariri had expressed no objections to Safadi's nomination, adding that MPs from Hariri's Future Movement would nominate Safadi in a formal process expected to begin soon. A second source, a senior figure close to Amal and Hezbollah, said agreement in principle on Safadi's nomination had emerged at the meeting.

There was no official confirmation from the parties or Safadi. Safadi, 75, is a prominent businessman and former member of parliament from the predominantly Sunni city of Tripoli. He previously served as finance minister and minister of economy and trade.

Lebanon's prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim, according to its sectarian power-sharing system. The next government will face huge challenges.

It must win international financial support seen as critical to alleviating the economic crisis while addressing the challenge posed by a nationwide protest movement that wants to see the old elite gone from power. Lebanon's long-brewing economic crisis, rooted in years of state waste, corruption and mismanagement, has deepened since the protests began. Banks have imposed controls on transfers abroad and U.S. dollar withdrawals.

SERVED UNDER MIKATI, SINIORA Hariri had said he would only return as prime minister of a Cabinet of specialist ministers that he believed would be best placed to win aid and save Lebanon from the crisis. To that end, he has been holding many closed-door meetings with other parties.

But while Hezbollah and Amal wanted Hariri to return as premier, the Shi'ite groups and President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, have been insisting that the Cabinet include both technocrats and politicians. Listed as a terrorist group by the United States, the heavily armed Hezbollah and groups politically aligned with it hold a majority of seats in parliament.

The process requires Aoun, a Maronite Christian, to formally consult MPs on their choice for prime minister. He must designate whoever gets the most votes. Hariri remains the caretaker prime minister for now.

Safadi was finance minister from 2011 to 2014 under Prime Minister Najib Mikati. In 2008, he became minister of economy and trade in the government of Western-backed Prime Minister Fouad Siniora. He held that post again in a Hariri-led Cabinet formed in 2009.

Safadi was part of the Hariri-led "March 14" alliance that emerged after the 2005 assassination of Rafik al-Hariri, Saad's father. March 14 mobilized against the presence of Syrian forces that withdrew from Lebanon in 2005 and was then locked in years of political conflict with Hezbollah over its weapons. A 2009 U.S. Embassy cable published by WikiLeaks described Safadi as having made his fortune in Saudi Arabia and being close to the Saudi royal family.

He was first elected as an MP in Tripoli in 2000 but did not stand in the last election. His wife, Violette Safadi, is a minister of state for the economic empowerment of women and youth in the Hariri cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Heat dump Cavs, extend best start in six years

Rookie Kendrick Nunn had 23 points and eight assists as the visiting Miami Heat enjoyed a fast start before holding on for a 108-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Nunn shot 10 of 16 from the floor on Thursday after going ...

Boeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says

Boeings multibillion-dollar contract to build U.S. astronaut capsules received an unnecessary extension from NASA, a watchdog report said on Thursday, the latest management blunders in the agencys program to restart domestic human spaceflig...

UPDATE 1-U.S. and China 'getting close' to trade deal -White House economic adviser

The United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, citing what he called very constructive talks with Beijing about ending a 16-month trade war. Kudlow said negoti...

UPDATE 4-Anti-Islamic State coalition at odds on jihadi detainees

The United States on Thursday pressured members of a global coalition fighting Islamic State to allow foreign fighters to be repatriated but despite consensus on the gravity of the problem, disagreements on whether and how to send people ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019