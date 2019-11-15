International Development News
Development News Edition

JNU VC appeals students to stop their protests

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday appealed to the agitating students to stop their protests.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:25 IST
JNU VC appeals students to stop their protests
JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday appealed to the agitating students to stop their protests. "The administration has taken an extremely grim view of this condemnable and reprehensible behaviour of the agitating students and their mentors. Let us all appeal to the agitating students, once again, to stop their protests, which have been hampering studies of thousands of students on the campus who are preparing for their end-semester examinations and trying to write their term papers," read a statement by Kumar.

JNU students have been protesting against fee hike and the draft hostel manual, approved by the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA), which includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings. The varsity administration has partially fulfilled their demands.

Kumar said that despite concessions given by the EC, students on strike have continued to press their demand for the complete withdrawal of the hostel manual. "Some of them have turned violent causing intimidation and physical insecurity to some JNU teachers and officials in the campus. Even lady guards are not spared. Such persistent protests involving occupation of the Administration Building, defacing of walls and floors and indulging in brawls with security guards and breaking open doors have maligned the image of JNU seriously," read his statement.

Kumar said that the agitating students have "repeatedly broken laws, indulged in violating court orders, surrounded the houses of faculty members, harassed and tormented them and their family members". "On 13th November, these students entered the Administration Building and vandalized badly the offices of the Vice-Chancellor and other officials. This vandalism of government property is going to cost lakhs of rupees in repair," read Kumar's statement.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that the changes in hostel charges were not only reasonable but vital for the "financial viability" of hostels. He added said that the JNU administration would always like to engage in dialogue and discussion, but the process and form of any such interaction cannot be dictated through "coercion" and "illegal" methods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Randomly check three-wheelers running on polluting fuels in Delhi: SC

In the wake of deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC to randomly check three-wheelers running on polluting fuels and file a report. The apex court has...

Soccer-FIFPro asks for Taison red card to be withdrawn

The world players union FIFPro has asked the Ukrainian football federation to overturn a red card handed to Shakhtar Donetsk forward Taison after he reacted to racist abuse from the crowd in a match on Sunday. The Brazilian player stuck his...

Cop's son attempts suicide, battles for life

A 17-year-old son of a policeman set himself on fire inside a high school at Kalamboli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, after his father refused to buy him a motorcycle, police said on Friday. The boy set him on fire inside a toilet at New Sud...

Dome, NSCI Hosts India's First Red Bull BC One Finals

Red Bull BC One, the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world, thrilled audiences with its recently concluded finals in Mumbai. B-Boy Menno from the Netherlands and B-Girl Kastet from Russia overcame 70 of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019