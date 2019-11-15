International Development News
Development News Edition

RPT-INTERVIEW-Istanbul mayor seeks to bond with investors on London charm offensive

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Istanbul
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:46 IST
RPT-INTERVIEW-Istanbul mayor seeks to bond with investors on London charm offensive
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a political opponent of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said on Thursday he was on a mission in London to allay investor concerns over negative headlines about Turkey and predicted its economic woes were temporary. Turkey's relationship with Western allies has soured over a raft of issues in recent months. They widely condemned Ankara's military push into Syria, while Turkey's purchase of a Russian missile defense system raised hackles with its NATO partners, and could trigger sanctions from Washington - potentially hammering its already fragile economy.

"We are here to ease any problematic perspectives that will form in peoples' minds given some current questions," Imamoglu told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of his London visit where he is expected to meet with major investment firms from Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan and BlackRock to Blackstone. "Today we are speaking of a slowdown, and it is true that foreign policy has had an effect. We have to think that all of this is temporary," said the mayor of Istanbul, home to one-fifth of Turkey's 82 million people.

Turkey has seen its currency weaken for seven straight years and relies heavily on foreign investor flows. The mayor's London visit came with Istanbul in talks to borrow in international markets to finance ongoing rail projects. Imamoglu was elected Istanbul's mayor in June after a re-run vote that shocked Erdogan and his ruling AK Party, which with its predecessors had run Turkey's largest city for decades.

Imamoglu is seen by some as a contender for president under his opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), and he has toured European capitals to meet his mayoral counterparts, investors and Turks abroad. In Berlin, he chatted with German Chancellor Merkel at celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. His trip to Paris earned him an 86-million-euro loan deal from the French Development Agency for the Istanbul metro.

Asked if his visit was part of an effort to clear the path for his entry into national politics, Imamoglu said his immediate focus was "governing Istanbul and serving Istanbul". However, he also predicted that political change was on the cards. "Change includes a lot of things and of course this includes a change of government. The current spirit in Istanbul has emerged with the administration changing there."

Speaking about the Syrian refugee crisis, Imamoglu said most countries were focused on their own interests while Turkey needed help from European countries to deal with the situation. "There are very high-level problems with the way the world is looking at this process... These people should absolutely return to their homeland and at the end of the day the conditions for them to form their own lives should be ensured."

The EU relies on Ankara, which hosts more than 3.5 million refugees - many of them in Istanbul - to curb the arrival of migrants into Europe following a 2016 agreement to seal off the Aegean sea route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Aspen commits largest ever pharmaceutical investment

Aspen Pharmacare has through its R3.4 billion investment, demonstrated its confidence in South Africas economic growth potential.The company is one of the companies that heeded the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to invest in the country ...

Dhoni starts training but not available for West Indies series

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown Ranchi but it is unlikely that the talismanic former captain will make himself available for the upcoming limited-overs home series against the West Indies next month. Dhoni, who has not...

Denied ticket for bypoll, K'taka Dy CM says he will abide by

Amid reports he was miffed at being denied BJP ticket for December 5 bypolls, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday said he was a disciplined soldier of the party and will abide by its decision. He said the party which ma...

Sterling and Wilson Solar Q2 net up 36 pc at Rs 79 cr

Sterling and Wilson Solar on Friday posted a 36 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 79.40 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.36 crore in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019