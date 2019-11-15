BJP to stage countrywide stir on Saturday seeking Rahul's apology on Rafale issue

The BJP will hold a nationwide workers' program on Saturday to seek Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology over his "lies" on the Rafale issue after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Modi government in the matter on Thursday and rejected the petitions for a review of its earlier order. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters here that the Congress and Gandhi were "exposed" by the apex court's verdict and they should now tender an apology.

He also mocked the Congress's demand for a probe in the issue, noting that the court, in a unanimous verdict, rejected the petitions seeking a probe in the purchase of Rafale fighter aircraft and also quashed the pleas for a review of its order. BJP workers will hold nationwide protests at the district level, Yadav said, adding that the ruling party carried out a similar exercise in Delhi on Friday.

