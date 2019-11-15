International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Lithuania pardons Russians sentenced for espionage, paving way to spy swap

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vilnius
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:19 IST
UPDATE 2-Lithuania pardons Russians sentenced for espionage, paving way to spy swap
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Lithuania's president on Friday pardoned two Russians jailed for espionage and Russia said it would reciprocate the move by releasing two Lithuanians, paving the way for a possible three-way spy swap also involving Norway. Lithuanian news agency BNS said last month discussions were underway on exchanging two Russians jailed in Lithuania, two Lithuanians sentenced for spying in Russia and a Norwegian jailed in Russia for spying.

Authorities in the three countries have either declined to comment on the BNS report or denied it. But a decree published on Friday on the Lithuanian presidency's website showed President Gitanas Nauseda had pardoned Russian citizens Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergej Moisejenko.

Hours later, Russian news agencies quoted Sergei Naryshkin, who heads Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), as saying Russia would take reciprocal measures though it did not say when. Nauseda said he would meet NATO-member Lithuania's head of counter-intelligence, Darius Jauniskis, at 1215 GMT and they planned to hold a news conference after their meeting.

FSB Filipchenko was detained in 2015 and sentenced in 2017 to 10 years in jail for spying and crossing a state border using a forged document, the Lithuanian general prosecutor's office said.

He holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), it said. The president also pardoned Moisejenko, who was detained in 2014 and sentenced in 2017 to 10-1/2 years for spying and illegal possession of weapons, the prosecutor's office said.

It said both men denied the charges, but that Filipchenko had targeted the Lithuanian president's security staff with the aim of bugging the presidency's office and home, and Moisejenko had sought information about Lithuanian and NATO armed forces. The president signed legislation earlier this week enabling him to pardon a person convicted of a crime in Lithuania in exchange for a Lithuanian citizen prosecuted abroad who "acted in the interests of Lithuania".

The October BNS article identified the two Lithuanians who could be part of a spy swap as Jevgenij Mataitis and Arstidas Tamosaitis. Both have been jailed by Russia on spying charges. Norway has been seeking the release of Frode Berg, a retired guard on the Norwegian-Russian border who was arrested in Moscow in 2017 and convicted of gathering intelligence on behalf of Norway. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Give 10-day pre-arrest notice to Shehla Rashid in sedition case: Court directs Delhi Police

A Delhi court on Friday disposed-off the anticipatory bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement leader Shehla Rashid in a sedition case and asked Delhi Police to issue a 10-day pre-arrest notice if the need arises to arrest her. Durin...

Mumbai Indians retain core team, release 12 players

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday retained its core team including veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga despite his fitness issues, while releasing 12 players. While releasing 12, the franchise, which has won record four IPL t...

Dengue: BJP councillors stage walkout from KMC session

BJP councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC on Friday staged a walkout from the monthly session of the TMC-run civic body after its chairperson Mala Roy did not allow them to raise the issue of spurt in dengue cases in the city...

Restrictions on Friday prayers in Valley's big mosques continue

Jamia Masjid, the grand mosque of Kashmir in the citys Nowhatta area, remained locked up for congregational prayers for the 15th consecutive Friday since the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019