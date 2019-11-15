International Development News
Due to our policies, industries showing interest in MP: Nath

  PTI
  • |
  Vidisha
  • |
  Updated: 15-11-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said his government had created an atmosphere of confidence in its 11-month-old rule through its policies and intentions, resulting in industries showing interest in the state. Nath said his government was working with "full commitment" in health and education sectors and was also making efforts to reduce unemployment in MP.

"We have created an atmosphere of confidence in Madhya Pradesh in 11 months through our polices and intentions, which has resulted in industries starting to take interest in the state," Nath said. He was addressing a function here after inaugurating a 350-bed district hospital building constructed at a cost of Rs 144 crore here.

"This hospital will be upgraded to 500 beds and will be named after late Madhavrao Scindia," Nath announced on the occasion. Nath also dedicated developmental works worth Rs 23 crore in Vidisha, a Lok Sabha stronghold of the BJP which has been won by Congress only two times, in 1980 and 1984.

Criticising the previous BJP government, Nath said "We have taken major decisions to improve the condition of the state which was very bad when we took over. We are working with full commitment in the areas of health, education and reducing unemployment in the state." "Because of the work we have done in a brief period, industries have started taking interest in the state and have come forward for investment in Madhya Pradesh," he said. "We are also committed to providing quality education to children and ensuring youth get employment of their choice," Nath added.

Terming adulteration as "deceit" with the people of the state, Nath said his government is committed to make the state a healthy one. The function was addressed by state health minister Tulsiram Silavat as well, who said the state's health budget was raised by 30 per cent by the present Congress government.

