Jitendra seeks cooperation of officials with LGs of J-K, Ladakh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday asked officials of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh not to get misled by "disgruntled elements" and sought their support to Lieutenant Governors for success of the new administrative setups. Singh said the reorganisation of J and K into two Union Territories has been done "diligently, seriously and very scientifically".

"Please do not get misguided by those disgruntled elements, who have themselves lost the weight. It (abrogation of article 370 and reorganisation of state into two UTs) is not causal decision but decision taken after serious thought", he said, while addressing a conference here. "All this has been done diligently, seriously and very scientifically. Tremendous amount of consultations have been undertaken legally and otherwise before making these constitutional changes and also taking decision of declaring it as two UTs," Singh said.

"First time you have decisive action against militancy and this is going to be the last phase of militancy in this region. Large contribution is that UT is directly reporting to the Union home ministry and the PMO," he said. The minister said the things will unfold in "unimaginable ways" in the UTs now.

"I cannot reveal all. Nor do I have a mandate to do so. Before 5th of August, nobody knew what is going to happen. But what happened was beyond the imagination. Now also what will happen will be beyond your imagination, because we have already conceived thought," he said. He told officials they should not waste their energy and mind by getting "misled by those who are thoughtlessly hostile to them".

"Therefore, it is the responsibility of all of us to cooperate with two LGs and two new administrative setups that have been put in place here on the initiative of the PM and the home minister," said. "Please don't be judgemental. You will realise that whatever had happened is right, " he added.

