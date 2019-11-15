Erdogan aide says Russia's Putin planning visit to Turkey in January

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning a visit to Turkey in the first week of January, a senior aide to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Friday.

Ibrahim Kalin said Putin and Erdogan will discuss energy issues including the TurkStream natural gas pipeline, as well the details of an agreement between Ankara and Moscow for the Kurdish YPG militia to withdraw from Turkey's borders with Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)