Our vision is not limited to forming govt: Gadkari

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to "forming government" but it is more about "nation-building", senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, here.

"We (Sangh parivar) have a clear vision, and it is not limited to forming a government or making anyone chief minister or prime minister," the Union minister said. "We have a clear vision about our ideology and we should work for rebuilding the nation," he said.

Gadkari did not make any direct comment on the current political situation in Maharashtra where his party could not form a government despite emerging as the single-largest party after the last month's elections. "Ideology is important and human relations are even more important for us," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)