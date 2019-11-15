International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cambodian judge ends investigation of opposition leader

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Phnom Penh
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 23:42 IST
UPDATE 1-Cambodian judge ends investigation of opposition leader
Image Credit: Pixabay

A Cambodian judge has closed an investigation into treason charges against opposition leader Kem Sokha, and he could now be brought to trial or the charges dropped, his daughter said on Friday. With Cambodia in danger of losing European Union trade privileges after its rights record was criticised in an EU review, Kem Sokha was freed from house arrest last weekend.

Authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than three decades, also ordered the release of more than 70 opposition activists on Thursday. The EU gave Cambodia a month to respond to its criticism before it decides whether to suspend trade benefits.

A letter from investigating judge Ky Rithy to Kem Sokha's lawyer on Friday said "we decide to close the investigation from this time onward". Kem Sokha's daughter, Monovithya Kem, said on Twitter: "Next step is either the prosecutor drops the charges or takes the case to trial. We demand that all charges be dropped."

A spokesman for the court declined to comment. Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was banned in the run-up to an election last year that was condemned by Western countries as a farce.

Kem Sokha has dismissed the treason charges as nonsense. He said he had met envoys from France, the United States, Germany, Australia, Japan, Britain, Switzerland and the European Union this week.

"I am very pleased that countries that are friends of Cambodia always stand with the Cambodian people and democracy," he said on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump's tweets attacking impeachment witness draw angry response

President Donald Trumps Twitter attack on an impeachment witness during her testimony on Friday drew a furious response from Democrats, who accused him of witness intimidation, and even some allies criticized him.Witness intimidation is a c...

Woman gang raped, assaulted in Noida, 4 arrested

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by five men near a park where she had reached to meet a friend in the hope of finding a job but was molested by him also, police said on Friday. The incident took place in an isolated ar...

FACTBOX-'This is a crazy environment' - Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. The witness was Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador t...

DU student, protesting against 39-storey building in campus, calls off hunger strike

A Delhi University student, who was on a hunger strike against the construction of a 39-storey building inside the varsitys North Campus, called off his fast on Friday after his health deteriorated. Raja Chaudhary, a law student, had been o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019