Twitter details political ads ban, issue ads allowed

  PTI
  San Francisco
  Updated: 16-11-2019 00:51 IST
  Created: 16-11-2019 00:51 IST
Twitter says its new ban on political ads will cover appeals for votes, solicitations for campaign contributions and any political content. Twitter is defining political content to include any ad that references a candidate, political party, government official, ballot measure, or legislative or judicial outcome. The ban also applies to all ads — even non-political ones — from candidates, political parties and elected or appointed government officials.

However, Twitter is allowing ads related to social causes such as climate change, gun control and abortion. People and groups running such ads won't be able to target those ads down to a user's ZIP code or use political categories such as "conservative" or "liberal". Rather, targeting must be kept broad, such as based on a user's state or province.

News organisations will be exempt so they can promote stories that cover political issues. Twitter announced its ban on political ads last month, but didn't release details until Friday.

The policy is in stark contrast to Facebook's approach of allowing political ads, even if they contain false information. Facebook has said it wants to provide politicians with a "level playing field" for communication and not intervene when they speak, regardless of what they're saying. Response to Twitter's ban has been strong and mixed, with critics questioning the company's ability to enforce the new policy given its poor history banning hate speech and abuse from its service.

The company acknowledges it will make mistakes but says it's better to start addressing the issue now rather than wait until all the kinks are worked out. Political advertising makes up a small sliver of Twitter's overall revenue. The company does not break out specific figures each quarter, but said political ad spending for the 2018 mid-term election was less than USD 3 million. It reported USD 824 million in third-quarter revenue.

Twitter and Facebook already take steps to prevent political manipulation by verifying the identities of political advertisers — measures prompted by the furore over Moscow's interference. But the verifying systems, which rely on both humans and automated systems, have not been perfect.

