International Development News
Development News Edition

Meeting of Cong, Sena and NCP with Maha governor put off

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:10 IST
Meeting of Cong, Sena and NCP with Maha governor put off

A scheduled meeting on Saturday between leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the agrarian crisis in the state has been postponed. All the three parties are currently holding talks to form a coalition government in the state which is under President's Rule.

Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde said the meeting was deferred as key leaders of all the three parties and MLAs were busy in their constituencies in view of the "wet drought" and for submitting details of their poll expenditure to the Election Commission. The scheduled meeting with the governor had triggered a speculation that the three parties might stake a claim to form government, but the leaders of the Sena and Congress maintained the interaction was restricted to discuss the farm distress.

"The delegation of the three parties was to meet the Governor on Saturday. But the key leaders of the three parties and MLAs are busy assessing wet drought situation and ensuring assessment of losses in their respective constituencies. "They are also busy submitting details of poll expenditure to the EC. Hence, the meeting has been postponed," Shinde said in a statement.

He said the new date for the meeting will be conveyed later. Unseasonal rains and delayed retreat of monsoon had damaged Kharip crops of farmers in many districts, with Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions bearing the brunt.

The then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a special assistance of Rs 10,000 crore for rain-hit farmers as the immediate measure on November 2. Since the President's Rule was imposed on November 12, the state is being administered through the Governor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sudan verdict in Bashir graft trial on Dec 14

Khartoum, Nov 16 AFP The verdict in the corruption trial of Sudans ousted president Omar al-Bashir is to be delivered on December 14, a judge announced Saturday, as his supporters staged a protest outside the court. Bashir, who was overthr...

Lanka votes for new president amid multiple poll-related incidents

Sri Lankans voted on Saturday to choose a successor to President Maithripala Sirisena amid multiple poll-related incidents, including an attack on the minority Muslim voters, in an election that will decide the future of the country that st...

UPDATE 1-'Black Pete' protested as Dutch children hail St Nicholas

Anti-racism campaigners held protests in cities across the Netherlands on Saturday as Dutch children hailed the annual arrival of St. Nicholas and a blackface character who traditionally accompanies him.Parades in many cities were marked by...

Catholic devotees in Thailand join choir for visit of Pope Francis

A choir formed of Catholic devotees training to join the church in Thailand were rehearsing on Saturday ahead of the visit of Pope Francis next week.The choir will perform for the pope at St. Peters parish in Nakhon Pathom province, about 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019