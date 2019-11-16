`Resort politics' seen ahead of Nashik mayoral election

With their alliance in Maharashtra all but over, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have moved their corporators out of the city ahead of the November 22 election for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The BJP, which enjoys a majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, has shifted 48 of its 65 corporators to a resort in Lonavala, sources said on Saturday.

The Sena too has moved many of its 34 corporators to Dahanu near Mumbai, sources added. After the Shiv Sena fell out with the BJP over the issue of chief minister's post, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is in talks with the Congress-NCP combine for government formation in Maharashtra.

The new political alignment in the state makes the election in Nashik interesting. The tenure of the present Mayor, Ranjana Bhansali of the BJP, ended on September 15, but elections could not be held immediately as the Model Code of Conduct was in force due to the Assembly polls.

Bhansali's term, therefore, was extended up to December 15. In the 120-member civic body, the ruling BJP has 65 corporators, Shiv Sena 34, Congress 6, NCP 6, MNS 5 and RPI (Athawale faction) has one. Besides, there are three Independents.

