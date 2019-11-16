International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Polls close in Sri Lanka presidential poll marred by violence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 23:19 IST
UPDATE 2-Polls close in Sri Lanka presidential poll marred by violence
A convoy of buses carrying Muslim voters was shot at just before the polls opened in Anuradhapura district in central Sri Lanka, police said. Image Credit: ANI

Polls have closed in Sri Lanka where elections were held on Saturday for a new president of the tourism-dependent island nation still struggling to recover from the Easter Sunday militant attacks which killed more than 250 people. A convoy of buses carrying Muslim voters was shot at just before the polls opened in Anuradhapura district in central Sri Lanka, police said. There were no injuries but witnesses said burning tires were used to block roads.

Election commission chief Mahinda Deshapriya said voters from the minority communities were undeterred by the attack and turned out in large numbers at polling stations. According to the independent Centre for Monitoring Election Violence, at least 196 violations were reported on election day, including at least three assaults and 61 cases of intimidation.

There are 35 candidates standing in the poll, the third since the end of a decades-long civil war in 2009. The two main rivals are former defense secretary and SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who oversaw the military defeat of Tamil separatists 10 years ago, and government minister Sajith Premadasa of the ruling UNP. Rajapaksa is the younger brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Security fears are high, with minority Tamils and Muslims concerned the election could see Gotabaya Rajapaksa take power and return to the policies of his brother, who could become prime minister. Muslims, who make up nearly 10 percent of Sri Lanka's 22 million population, say they have faced hostility ever since the April suicide bomber attacks on three hotels and three churches.

That division has come on top of long-standing grievances of ethnic Tamils, who say they are yet to get justice for human rights violations during a 26-year civil war that ended in 2009. More than 80 percent of eligible voters turned up at polling stations and the overall turnout is likely to be higher than any previous election, the election office said.

Counting of ballots will carry on through the night and results are expected to be declared by Sunday evening, Mr. Deshapriya told reporters. April's attacks dented investor confidence. Growth is at its weakest pace in more than 15 years and Sri Lanka's multi-ethnic and multi-religious society is again under pressure.

Maithripala Sirisena, the outgoing president, is not among the candidates after deciding to stand down following criticism of his handling of the bombings. Rajapaksa has vowed to overhaul national security, playing on the fears of the majority Sinhalese Buddhists following the attacks.

Premadasa, whose father, Ranasinghe, was assassinated when he was president in 1993, has sought to fire up the countryside with promises of free housing, school uniforms for students and sanitary pads for women - touching on a topic rarely discussed in public anywhere in south Asia but which has drawn women to his rallies. Both the main rivals have said they will strive for balance in Sri Lanka's ties with India, the regional heavyweight, and China, which has invested billions of dollars in infrastructure as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hazard brothers shine as Belgium thump Russia 4-1

Belgium secured top spot in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I and stretched their perfect record to nine wins after two goals from Eden Hazard and one by his brother Thorgan inspired them to a sparkling 4-1 win in Russia on Saturday. With one ro...

Huge Czech protest marking Velvet Revolution demands PM quit

Prague, Nov 16 AFP Around a quarter-million Czechs flooded central Prague on Saturday to mark 30 years since the Velvet Revolution toppled communism in then-Czechoslovakia, with protesters demanding that billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Ba...

Train engine's wheel breaks in Andhra Pradesh

Passengers of the New Delhi-Trivandrum Central Express had a lucky escape when a wheel of the trains engine broke in SPS Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night.South Central Railway Chief PRO Ch Rakesh said no damage was done ...

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Guaido calls for new wave of protests against Maduro

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday called on supporters to lead a new wave of protests against President Nicolas Maduro, who has held on to power despite an economic crisis and aggressive U.S. sanctions. Guaido won broad i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019