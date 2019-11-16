International Development News
Development News Edition

Boundaries of over 500 unauthorised colonies delineated in Delhi: DDA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 23:25 IST
The Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorized colonies in Delhi in a move that will benefit 40 lakh people. Image Credit: Pixabay

Boundaries of more than 500 unauthorized colonies in the national capital have been delineated, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Saturday. The DDA, the Survey of India and officers of Revenue Department of the Delhi government have delineated the boundaries of more than 500 unauthorized colonies as per the standard operating procedure using the satellite images of 2015 as the cut-off date, a statement stated.

The delineated boundaries or maps are being uploaded on the DDA website. The Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorized colonies in Delhi in a move that will benefit 40 lakh people.

The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorized colonies spread over 175 square km inhabited by people from lower-income groups. It does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave, and Anantram Dairy.

In an interaction with residents of these colonies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month had said a bill to regularise these localities would be brought in the winter session. In past elections, the Congress and the BJP promised to regularise these colonies in a bid to woo the sizeable chunk of voters residing in these areas and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too followed the same line.

AAP leaders observed Saturday as Dhoka Diwas and held protests across the national capital against the BJP's false promise of regularising unauthorized colonies. Terming the promise of regularising unauthorized colonies an election gimmick, the party leaders visited unauthorized colonies in the national capital and talked to the residents.

According to a DDA statement, the presidents of RWAs of the colonies having common boundaries are requested to give their suggestions on the delineated boundaries within 15 days of uploading the map and point out any discrepancies which may be rectified, along with reasons and supporting documents on the DDA portal.

