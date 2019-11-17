International Development News
UPDATE 1-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 04:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 04:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday kicked off his annual physical exam with a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he underwent a quick exam and some laboratory tests, the White House said.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. She said the president also visited the medical staff and thanked them for their care of wounded service members, and met with the family of a special forces soldier injured in Afghanistan.

"The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week," Grisham said. She provided no details about the exam or laboratory tests Trump underwent during his ninth visit to the medical center.

The White House typically determines what data will be released from the President's health exam. Trump is not compelled to release any information, and there is no template for the presidential exam. In February, Trump was declared "in very good health" by the White House physician after hours of examinations in what amounted to a test of whether his doctor's order that he follow a healthier diet had paid dividends.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

