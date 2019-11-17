Brexit Secretary Barclay: EU elites' sympathies lie with a Corbyn govt

International Development News
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has accused the European Union 'elites' of preferring a British government led by current opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn after the upcoming UK elections. Writing in the Sunday Times newspaper, Barclay said he was 'dismayed' by the comments of Donald Tusk in his farewell speech on Wednesday, wherein the outgoing European Council President said that Britain will lose influence in international affairs and become a "second-rate player" after leaving EU.

"This interference in our domestic election campaign shows where the EU elites' real sympathies lie: with a Corbyn government which would renegotiate a deal and then campaign against it in another referendum, propped up by the SNP or the Liberal Democrats who would simply revoke article 50 without letting the British people have a say", Barclay wrote http://bit.ly/2QtN3An.

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and ...

