International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 07:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 07:54 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday kicked off his annual physical exam with a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he underwent a quick exam and some laboratory tests, the White House said.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. She said the president also visited the medical staff and thanked them for their care of wounded service members, and met with the family of a special forces soldier injured in Afghanistan.

"The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week," Grisham said. She provided no details about the exam or laboratory tests Trump underwent during his ninth visit to the medical center.

Trump's unexpected and unscheduled trip to the medical center triggered questions on social media since it came months before the annual physical has been carried out in the past. Trump did not speak to reporters before or after the trip to the medical center.

The White House typically determines what data will be released from the President's health exam. Trump is not compelled to release any information, and there is no template for the presidential exam. In February, Trump was declared "in very good health" by the White House physician after hours of examinations.

Trump, known for his love of hamburgers and well-done steaks and an aversion to the gym, gained weight from his physical in 2017, pushing his body mass index into the obese category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and ...

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and ...

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson: All Conservative election candidates pledge to back my Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the Dec. 12 election have pledged to back his Brexit deal, opening the door to getting the agreement passed through parliament if the party were to win ...

UPDATE 2-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday kicked off his annual physical exam with a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he underwent a quick exam and some laboratory tests, the White House said.Anticipating a ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019