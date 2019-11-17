International Development News
Development News Edition

Turncoats will be taken back into NCP only on merit: Patil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 17:49 IST
Turncoats will be taken back into NCP only on merit: Patil

The NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday that those who had left the party before the assembly elections will be readmitted only on the basis of "merit". Speaking to reporters before a meeting of the NCP's core committee at party chief Sharad Pawar's residence here, Patil said many of the MLAs who had joined the BJP before the elections were in touch with the party.

Asked if there will be a `mega-bharti' (wholesale induction of leaders) into the NCP, he said, "There won't be any mega-bharti. Leaders will be admitted into the party fold on the basis of merit. "While admitting people into the party, we will have to consider the loyalty shown by younger leaders from each constituency who stayed with us," he added.

The issues related to formation of government in Maharashtra in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress were likely to be discussed in the core committee meeting, Patil said. Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, Jitendra Avhad, Nawab Malik, Dhananjay Munde, Supriya Sule and Sunil Tatkare are among leaders who are attending the meeting.

Patil denied that there were any differences within the NCP on whether the party should support the Sena or the BJP. "The final decision will be taken by Sharad Pawar, but there is no question of going with a party (BJP) against whom NCP fought the elections, a party which is ideologically different," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian interim leader meets UN envoy amid violence fears

A UN envoy met with Bolivias interim president Saturday to find a way out of the countrys political crisis while the world body expressed concern the situation could spin out of control amid a rising death toll. On leaving the meeting with ...

TN trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here to advance to the super league stage as the group topper. Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala- finished...

Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Satur...

UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

Saudi Aramco is worth up to 1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the 2 trillion sought by Saudis crown prince but putting it in the running to become the worlds biggest IPO.Aramco cannot sell its shares dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019