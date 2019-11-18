International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump touts his 'very' good health after unscheduled medical check

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 00:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 00:29 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump touts his 'very' good health after unscheduled medical check
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was in "very good" health after undergoing the first phase of an annual medical check the previous day.

Trump tweeted that he had the first phase of checks at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington. "Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year," he said. The White House said on Saturday that Trump had undergone a quick exam and some laboratory tests.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. Asked on Sunday about rumors the president was visiting for reasons other than a routine checkup, Grishamn said: "Absolutely not. He is healthy as can be."

In her statement Saturday, Grisham said Trump also visited the medical staff and thanked them for their care of wounded service members, and met with the family of a special forces soldier injured in Afghanistan. "The President remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week," Grisham said.

She provided no details about the exam or laboratory tests that Trump underwent during his ninth visit to the medical center. The president's unexpected and unscheduled trip to the medical center triggered questions on social media since it came months before the annual physical has been carried out in the past.

In a tweet, Grisham decried the questions as irresponsible. "Seems to be a lot more fun for people/some reporters to speculate & spread irresponsible/dangerous rumors," she said.

The White House typically determines what data will be released from the president's health exam. Trump is not compelled to release any information, and there is no template for the presidential exam. In February, Trump was declared "in very good health" by the White House physician after hours of examinations.

Trump, known for his love of hamburgers and well-done steaks and an aversion to the gym, gained weight from his physical in 2017, pushing his body mass index into the obese category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-HP Board Of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Xerox Proposal

Hp Inc HP BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED XEROX PROPOSAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION TO ACQUIRE COMPANY CONCLUDED THAT XEROX PROPOSAL SIGNIFICANTLY UN...

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Brazilian GP thriller

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday with Pierre Gasly a surprise second for Toro Rosso.Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished a close third for Mercedes but under investigation by...

UPDATE 1-Trump touts his 'very' good health after unscheduled medical check

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was in very good health after undergoing the first phase of an annual medical check the previous day.Trump tweeted that he had the first phase of checks at the Walter Reed National Military Medi...

Over 30,000 march in Greek annual anti-junta demos

Over 30,000 Greeks demonstrated under a heavy police presence Sunday to mark the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising, the first since the election of the new conservative government. The protest, one of the largest and most uneventful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019