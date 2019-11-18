International Development News
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka may face a snap parliamentary poll after Rajapaksa win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 12:31 IST
Sri Lanka may face a snap parliamentary poll after Rajapaksa win
Image Credit:

Sri Lanka faces the prospect of a snap parliamentary poll after Gotabaya Rajapaksa took over as the country's president on Monday, sources in the ruling United National Party (UNP) said. Rajapaksa was sworn in as the country's President at the Ruwanweli Seya precincts in the ancient north-central town of Anuradhapura.

The outgoing government's parliamentary group is to meet on Monday to discuss the way forward. "This would mean opting for a fresh parliamentary election," a source in the UNP said.

The next parliamentary poll is scheduled only after August 2020. However, after Rajapaksa's win in Saturday's presidential election, the position of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his government has become untenable, analysts noted.

Constitutionally, a sitting prime minister cannot be removed unless he resigns. But Wickremesinghe is under pressure to quit. Rajapaksa, 70, of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) defeated Sajith Premadasa, 52, of the UNP by more than 13 lakh votes.

"As a party which honors democracy, we will discuss with the parliamentary group, the Speaker and party leaders about parliamentary elections," a statement from Wickremesinghe's office said. The UNP has been hit by the unexpected defeat and the scale of it. Several ministers offered resignations, including the minister of finance Mangala Samaraweera.

Significantly, the resignations have come from the main backers of the candidature of Premadasa. They defied the party leadership to run a public campaign to force Wickremesinghe to name Premadasa as the party candidate. "This is meaningless. They should have come to a collective decision to resign," Lakshman Kiriella, a senior minister said.

Since his defeat, Premadasa resigned from his party position as deputy leader and has even hinted he may quit politics altogether. Rajapaksa's political party sources said that the government has no moral right now to continue in office after such a loss.

"It is only logical that we face a new election to appoint a fresh parliament in line with the big mandate on Saturday," a SLPP spokesman said. To declare a snap poll, parliament will have to pass a resolution with two-third support. With the UNP now in crisis and the Rajapaksa camp which is buoyant after presidential election win, a resolution for dissolution appears a likelihood, analysts noted.

A snap poll at this stage, rather than later would strengthen Rajapaksa's hold on power with a clear working majority, they said. President Rajapaksa can dismiss the parliament to order fresh polls after February next year which will be ahead of the scheduled end of the term in August, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Scorsese doesn't own cinema: 'Avengers: Endgame' directors

Joe and Anthony Russo, the director duo behind Avengers Endgame, have broken their silence on the Martin Scorsese-Marvel controversy, saying the legendary filmmaker doesnt own cinema. The Russo brothers, who have worked on four Marvel Cinem...

Nearly 20% of Japan households using e-money but cash still king

Almost a fifth of Japanese households use electronic money for small purchases, a survey by a central bank-affilated research institute showed, up from a year ago and a sign the countrys cash-hoarding culture is changing. In the survey publ...

TJ Miller does not want Disney to make 'Deadpool 3'

Actor TJ Miller has said he would like Disney-Marvel to not make the third part in Ryan Reynolds-fronted Deadpool series. The future of the beloved franchise is in doldrums after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which produced the first tw...

Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says -paper

Lebanon is like a sinking ship that will go under unless action is taken, Nabih Berri, the speaker of parliament was quoted as saying on Monday, referring to the countrys deep economic and political crisis.The country is like a ship that is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019