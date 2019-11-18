Electoral bonds became instruments of anonymous donations: Congress
The Congress on Monday alleged that electoral bonds became instruments of anonymous donations bordering on "opaque money laundering" and asked the Modi government to answer how many thousand crores were received by the ruling BJP through them. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala cited a media report, which claimed that the government, in a bid to seek "secretive funds", "overruled" the Reserve Bank of India on the issue of introducing electoral bonds.
"RTI reveals how 'electoral bonds' became instruments of anonymous donations bordering on opaque 'money laundering'," Surjewala said in a tweet. "Will the Modi Govt answer -- 1. How many thousand crores of bonds issued? 2. How many thousand crores received by BJP? 3. The 'Quid Pro Quo'?" he asked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
