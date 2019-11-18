International Development News
BJP blames AJSU party for failing to reach seat adjustments

  Updated: 18-11-2019 17:59 IST
  Created: 18-11-2019 17:59 IST
The BJP on Monday held its NDA ally AJSU party responsible for not being able to reach a seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties for the Jharkhand assembly polls. Except for two-three seats, the AJSU party cannot make any dent into the BJP's poll prospects in the elections, BJP state unit president Laxman Gilua claimed.

"The BJP had given eight seats to the AJSU party in 2014 assembly polls. This time, the party was ready to consider 13 to 14 seats. But AJSU president Sudesh Mahto was rigid on his claim of 18 to 22 seats," Gilua told PTI. Mahto had earlier said his party had given a list of 17 candiates for consideration by the BJP.

"The BJP is a national party and should be respected as such. They should have agreed on seats proportionately," he said referring to the regional status the AJSU party has. So far the BJP has announced names of 73 contestants for the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections to be held between November 30 and December 23. On the other hand, the AJSU party has released lists of 27 candidates so far for the 81-member House.

Till now, the two NDA partners will come face to face in 19 constituencies. However, none of them has officially admitted that they have parted ways, leaving the scope open for a post-poll alliance.

The BJP and the AJSU have been allies ever since Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, with Mahto going on to become a deputy chief minister with the Home portfolio. Mahto lost the 2014 election from Silli seat and also failed to win a bypoll to the same constituency later..

