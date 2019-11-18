Belarus election did not comply with democratic standards: international observers

The parliamentary election in Belarus at the weekend did not comply with democratic standards and was marred by curbs on fundamental freedoms and concerns over procedural integrity, international observers said on Monday.

Official results showed that not a single opposition candidate had won a seat, allowing President Alexander Lukashenko to maintain his hold on power.

"These elections have demonstrated an overall lack of respect for democratic commitments," said Margareta Cederfelt, leader of the observer mission of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

