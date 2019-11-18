Proximity with Nitish could be one reason for denying me

Former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy, who filed nomination papers against Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East) seat on Monday, said his proximity with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could be one of the reasons for BJP denying him the ticket. At least three members of the BJP Parliamentary Board, that approved candidates list, told me that release of my book by "friend" Nitish Kumar in 2017 was strongly resented and probably this cost me the party nomination, Roy told PTI.

Roy said he was at a loss to understand this because Kumar had joined hands with the BJP in 2017 again to form a NDA coalition ministry in Bihar. "The book authored by me was apolitical and getting it released by Nitish Kumar is no crime," Roy, who has tendered his resignation from the Jharkhand ministry to take on the CM at Jamshedupur (East) assembly seat, said.

"This (release of the book by Kumar) may be one of the reasons for the BJP not giving me the ticket," he said. Roy claimed JD(U) as well JMM have pledged him support in the election..

