International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Opposition wins no seats in Belarus election, Lukashenko vows to stay put

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minsk
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Opposition wins no seats in Belarus election, Lukashenko vows to stay put
Image Credit: kremlin

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko maintained his hold on power after results published on Monday showed not a single opposition candidate had won a seat in a parliamentary election at the weekend. Lukashenko has governed the former Soviet republic with an iron fist for a quarter of a century and plans to extend his rule beyond next year, announcing on Sunday he would stand in the 2020 presidential election.

The 65-year-old has given more leeway to the opposition and released political prisoners in recent years in a bid to improve ties with the West after disputes with traditional ally Moscow. But official data on Monday showed, on a 77% turnout, no opposition figure won a seat. At the last election in 2016, two opposition members won seats for the first time in 20 years but neither was allowed to stand again this time around.

Western monitoring agencies have not judged a Belarus election to be free and fair since 1995 and on Monday international observers criticized the lack of a level playing field and questioned whether results were reported honestly. "These elections have demonstrated an overall lack of respect for democratic commitments," said Margareta Cederfelt, leader of an observer mission from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"Parliamentary elections are in danger of becoming a formality," she added. Lukashenko said on Sunday the Belarusian people could vote him out of office next year if they no longer wanted him.

"I have promised that I would not hang on to this seat until my fingers turn blue. Trust me, it's not really the softest chair," he told reporters. FOREGONE CONCLUSION

Lukashenko also used the occasion to threaten Russia with pulling out of signing an integration deal next month unless Moscow resolved a dispute over energy subsidies. There were some low-key protests of around 300-400 people in the run-up to the election, whose outcome the opposition said was a foregone conclusion.

"The result has long been determined. The authorities have selected approved candidates. A change of power in Belarus is not possible through elections," Nikolai Statkevich, a leading opposition figure, told Reuters. U.S. and European Union sanctions imposed on Belarus over its treatment of political opponents were mostly lifted in 2016 following the release of political prisoners and other reforms.

Yauheni Preiherman, Director of the Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations, said Sunday's election result was unlikely to lead to a freeze in ties with the EU because other issues were at stake in the relationship. The EU and Minsk are negotiating an agreement on a simplified visa regime, while Brussels is also pressing Belarus to abolish the death penalty.

In September, the United States and Belarus announced they would resume ambassadorial relations for the first time since 2008. Washington had also signaled before Sunday's election it might further scale back sanctions, depending on how that and the 2020 presidential vote were conducted.

Relations with Russia suffered after Minsk refused to recognize Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014. Moscow also cut subsidies to Belarus that have long kept the country of 9.5 million in its orbit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Miniature Bronte manuscript returns to author's childhood home

A miniature manuscript written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte is returning to her childhood home in West Yorkshire after it was bought by a British museum at auction in Paris. The Bronte Parsonage Museum bid 780,000 euros 862,600 for the u...

UPDATE 1-Trump tweets he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Democrats leading the impeachment process in the U.S. House of Represe...

Women from SHGs possess positive energy for progress of nation: Tomar

The Union Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Agriculture Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today inaugurated the SARAS IITF Mela 2019 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Shri Tomar congratulated everyone who is p...

Nadal ends year as number one for fifth time

Paris, Nov 18 AFP Rafael Nadal was confirmed as the year-end world number one for the fifth time after the ATP released its season-closing rankings on Monday. The Spaniard did not make it beyond the group stage of last weeks ATP Finals in L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019