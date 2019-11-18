International Development News
Development News Edition

Amit Shah, Gadkari to address poll meetings in Jharkhand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 20:48 IST
Amit Shah, Gadkari to address poll meetings in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address election meetings in Jharkhand on November 21. The BJP president will deliver speech at poll meetings in Manika and Lohardaga that day, BJPs state unit General Secretary Dipak Prakash said here on Monday.

He said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will address a poll meeting at Bishrampur on November 22. BJPs working president J P Nadda will speak at a poll rally in Latehar on November 22, Prakash said.

All the four seats are among the 13 constituencies going for polls in the first of the five-phase elections on November 30. The elections will conclude on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Will strongly consider testifying in impeachment probe: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he will strongly consider the idea of him testifying before the Congress in his impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine, though he described the whole process as a witch hunt. His com...

Niger's main opposition leader returns to jail with eye on presidential bid -lawyer

Nigers main opposition leader Hama Amadou is back behind bars after returning home from three years exile in France with the intention of completing his sentence before running for president, his lawyer said. Amadous return could reignite t...

U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose nati...

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives extend lead over Labour - ICM poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party during the past week, an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters showed on Monday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election. Support for the Conserva...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019