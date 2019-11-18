Amit Shah, Gadkari to address poll meetings in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address election meetings in Jharkhand on November 21. The BJP president will deliver speech at poll meetings in Manika and Lohardaga that day, BJPs state unit General Secretary Dipak Prakash said here on Monday.

He said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will address a poll meeting at Bishrampur on November 22. BJPs working president J P Nadda will speak at a poll rally in Latehar on November 22, Prakash said.

All the four seats are among the 13 constituencies going for polls in the first of the five-phase elections on November 30. The elections will conclude on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23..

