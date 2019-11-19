International Development News
Development News Edition

EU at odds with US over legality of Israeli settlements

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 05:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 05:57 IST
EU at odds with US over legality of Israeli settlements
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The EU on Monday condemned Israel's policy of building settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, just hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington no longer considers them to be illegal. "The European Union's position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law," said EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

The Israeli settlement policy "erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace," she added. Earlier Pompeo said, "After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, the United States has concluded that the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law." That statement puts the United States at odds with the EU and virtually all countries and UN Security Council resolutions.

"The EU calls on Israel to end all settlement activity, in line with its obligations as an occupying power," Mogherini said in a statement that made no mention of the US policy shift. Pompeo is due in Brussels on Wednesday for talks with his counterparts in NATO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Two S.Koreans aboard vessel seized by Yemen's Houthis -ministry official

Two South Korean nationals are onboard one of the vessels seized by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement of Yemen in the southern end of the Red Sea, a South Korean foreign ministry official said on Tuesday. The three vessels seized include two...

UPDATE 5-Police say victims of Fresno football party shooting were "targeted"

Gunmen who killed four men and wounded six others at a backyard football-viewing party of mostly ethnic Hmong had targeted the residence in Fresno, California, possibly in retaliation for a previous altercation, police said on Monday. The S...

Seafood industry facing dangerous sustainability divide in developed world

More people than ever rely on fisheries and aquaculture for food, and income, but the seafood industry is facing a dangerous sustainability divide when comparing trends in the developed world versus those in poorer regions, the Food and Agr...

EXCLUSIVE-New York State Attorney General investigating WeWork-sources

The New York State Attorney General NYAG is investigating WeWork, according to two people familiar with the matter, adding to a mounting series of problems that have turned the workspace provider from a Wall Street darling to a pariah in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019