Rajasthan civic polls: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for 49 civic urban local bodies in Rajasthan began on Tuesday. "The counting began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements," an official of the state election commission said.

The polling was held on Saturday to elect more than 2,000 ward councilors in 49 municipal bodies. The results will be announced later in the day.

The election for chairman and deputy chairman of urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.

